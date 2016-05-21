(Amends bullet point reference to French foreign minister)
* EgyptAir jet sent signals indicating smoke detected
* Signals did not indicate what caused smoke -French agency
* Hunt for plane's "black boxes" continues
* French FM says no cause has been ruled out
By Tim Hepher and Ahmed Aboulenein
PARIS/CAIRO, May 21 The EgyptAir jet which
crashed in the Mediterranean on Thursday sent a series of
warnings indicating that smoke had been detected on board,
shortly before it disappeared off radar screens, French
investigators said on Saturday.
A spokesman for France's BEA air accident investigation
agency said the signals did not indicate what caused the smoke
or fire on board the plane, which plunged into the sea with 66
people on board as it was heading from Paris to Cairo.
But they offered the first clues as to what unfolded in the
moments before the crash.
One aviation source said that a fire on board would likely
have generated multiple warning signals, while a sudden
explosion may not have generated any - though officials stress
that no scenario, including explosion, is being ruled out.
Egypt said its navy had found human remains, wreckage and
the personal belongings of passengers floating in the
Mediterranean about 290 km (180 miles) north of Alexandria.
The army published pictures on Saturday on its official
Facebook page of the recovered items, which included blue and
white debris with EgyptAir markings, seat fabric with designs in
the airline's colours, and a yellow lifejacket.
Analysis of the debris and recovery of the plane's twin
flight recorders are likely to be key to determining the cause
of the crash - the third blow since October to Egypt's travel
industry, still reeling from political unrest following the 2011
uprising that ousted Hosni Mubarak.
A suspected Islamic State bombing brought down a Russian
airliner after it took off from Sharm el-Sheikh airport in late
October, killing all 224 people on board, and an EgyptAir plane
was hijacked in March by a man wearing a fake suicide belt.
The October crash devastated Egyptian tourism, a main source
of foreign exchange for a country of 80 million people, and
another similar incident would crush hopes of it recovering.
Egypt's tourism revenue in the first three months of the
year plunged by two thirds to $500 million from a year earlier.
HUNT FOR BLACK BOXES
The signals from the plane "do not allow in any way to say
what may have caused smoke or fire on board the aircraft", said
a spokesman for the French BEA agency, which is assisting an
official Egyptian investigation.
He added that the priority now was to find the two flight
recorders, known as black boxes, containing cockpit voice
recordings and data readings, from the Airbus A320
which vanished from radar early on Thursday.
Egyptian Civil Aviation Minister Sherif Fathi told reporters
an additional challenge in the hunt for the black boxes was the
depth of the Mediterranean in the area under search. "What I
understand is that it is 3,000 (metres)," he said.
That would place the black box locator beacons, which last
for 30 days, on the edge of their detectable range from the
surface based on the type of acoustic equipment typically used
during the first stages of a search, according to a report into
the 2009 crash of an Air France jet in the Atlantic.
"No important devices from the plane have been retrieved so
far," Fathi said.
The flight data transmitted before the crash was sent
through an automatic system called the Aircraft Communications
Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS), which routinely
downloads maintenance and fault data to the airline operator.
Aviation Herald, a respected Austria-based website
specialising in air accidents, first published a burst of seven
messages broadcast over the space of three minutes. These
included alarms about smoke in the lavatory as well as the
aircraft's avionics area, which sits under the cockpit.
While suggesting a possible fire, the relatively short
sequence of data gives no insight into pilot efforts to control
the aircraft, nor does it show whether it fell in one piece or
disintegrated in mid-air, two aviation safety experts said.
The data fragments also included alarms related to cockpit
window heating and two flight control computers, both of which
have backups.
"The question now is whether the fire that caused the smoke
was the result of an electrical fault - for example a
short-circuit caused by damaged wiring - or whether some form of
explosive or incendiary device was used - for example by a
terrorist - to generate a fire or other damage," aviation safety
expert David Learmont said.
The ACARS data suggested the fire had spread quickly and
"that might explain the fact that there was no distress call",
Learmont wrote in a blog.
"ALL SCENARIOS" POSSIBLE
The aircraft was carrying 56 passengers, including a child
and two infants, and 10 crew. They included 30 Egyptian and 15
French nationals, along with citizens of 10 other countries.
Egyptair said officials met family members and told them the
process of gathering body parts and information would take time,
while DNA testing to identify victims would require weeks.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, who met relatives
of crash victims in Paris on Saturday, said there were several
possible causes. "At this very moment all scenarios are being
examined and none is being given greater emphasis," he said.
France sent a plane and navy ship to help the search,
centred on an area just south of where the signal from the plane
was lost early on Thursday.
EgyptAir Chairman Safwat Moslem said the radius of the
search zone was 40 nautical miles, but could be expanded. The
radius is equivalent to an area of 5,000 square miles (17,000
square km), the same expanse covered in the initial hunt for the
Air France jet in 2009.
The large area reflects the fact that neither jet could be
accounted for in the last few minutes of flying time.
A European satellite spotted a 2 km-long oil slick in the
Mediterranean, about 40 km (20 nautical miles) southeast of the
aircraft's last known position, the European Space Agency said.
(Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris,
Victoria Bryan in Berlin and Abdelnasser Aboelfadl and Amina
Ismail in Cairo; Writing by Dominic Evans, Tim Hepher; Editing
by Ralph Boulton)