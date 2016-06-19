CAIRO, June 19 The memory units of both flight recorders from crashed EgyptAir flight MS804 are severely damaged and will require "lots of time and effort" to fix, Egyptian aircraft accident investigation committee sources said on Sunday.

The committee is analysing the memory units from the Cockpit Voice Recorder and the Flight Data Recorder before determining if they can be repaired in Egypt or will need to be sent abroad. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Jon Boyle)