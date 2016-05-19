ATHENS May 19 Greece said it had deployed air assets and a frigate to an area in the southern Mediterranean where an EgyptAir aircraft vanished from radar screens early on Thursday.

A defence ministry source said authorities were also investigating an account from the captain of a merchant ship who reported a "flame in the sky" some 130 nautical miles south of the island of Karpathos. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait)