UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ATHENS May 19 A missing Egyptair aircraft with more than 50 people on board disappeared from radar screens two minutes after exiting Greek airspace early on Thursday morning, the head of Greece's civil aviation department said.
Greek air traffic controllers spoke to the pilot over the island of Kea, in what was thought to be the last broadcast from the aircraft.
"The pilot did not mention any problems," Kostas Litzerakis, head of Greece's civil aviation department told Reuters.
It exited Greek airspace at 3.27 a.m. local time (0027 GMT) and entered Cairo airspace. Two minutes later it vanished from Greek radars, Litzerakis said. (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.