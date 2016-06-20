CAIRO, June 20 Egypt's Aircraft Accident Investigation Committee will finish repairing the memory units of crashed EgyptAir flight MS804's black box recorders on Monday, a high-ranking official on the committee said.

The repairs will be complete "within hours" after which the committee will be able to determine whether or not data extraction will be easy, the official told reporters. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)