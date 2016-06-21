CAIRO, June 21 Egyptian Civil Aviation Minister Sherif Fathy said investigators will decide later on Tuesday whether the memory units of crashed EgyptAir flight MS804's black box recorders will need to be sent abroad or could be repaired locally.

If the memory units are sent abroad, it will be for a 24-hour period and under Egyptian supervision, the minister told reporters. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)