CAIRO, June 29 Investigators have successfully downloaded data from crashed EgyptAir flight MS804's Flight Data Recorder and are validating over 1,200 parameters before the analysis process, Egypt's investigation committee said on Wednesday.

"Preliminary information shows that the entire flight is recorded on the FDR," Egypt's Aircraft Accident Investigation Committee said in a statement. "Recorded data is showing consistency with ACARS messages of lavatory and avionics smoke."

Recovered wreckage from the jet's front section showed signs of high temperature damage and soot, the committee said. The Cockpit Voice Recorder is still in France being repaired. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Andrew Roche)