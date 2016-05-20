CAIRO May 20 Three French investigators and a
technical expert from Airbus arrived at Cairo
International Airport early Friday morning to help investigate
the fate of a missing EgyptAir plane that disappeared on
Thursday, airport sources said.
The French investigators are part of the French civil
aviation ministry's office of investigations and analysis, the
sources said.
France is participating in an Egypt-led investigative
committee as it is the country where the plane was manufactured
and the one with the second-most number of passengers, 15, on
board. A total of 66 people where on board, 30 of them Egyptian.
(Reporting by Abdelnasser Aboelfadl; Writing by Ahmed
Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)