CAIRO May 19 Egypt's Aviation Ministry said 30 Egyptians, 15 French, one Briton and a Belgian were among the 66 people on board an EgyptAir flight that went missing en route from Paris to Cairo on Thursday.

Airline and Egyptian aviation officials said earlier they believed the Airbus A320 had crashed into the sea. It was carrying 56 passengers and 10 crew.

