CAIRO, June 17 A second flight recorder with information on crashed EgyptAir Flight MS804 has been retrieved, Egyptian investigators said on Friday.

An Egyptian committee investigating last month's crash into the eastern Mediterranean Sea made the announcement a day after search teams found the cockpit voice recorder in a breakthrough for investigators seeking to explain what caused the plane to go down, killing all 66 people on board. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)