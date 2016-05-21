CAIRO May 21 A preliminary report into Thursday's EgyptAir crash will be presented in one month, the head of the Egyptian investigation team was quoted as saying by Egypt's state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper.

Ayman al-Moqadem, the head of Egypt's Air Accidents Investigation department, said the report "will be published in one month ... and will include all the information gathered by the date of its publication". (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Kevin Liffey)