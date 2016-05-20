BERLIN May 20 A European satellite spotted a potential oil slick in the area of the eastern Mediterranean Sea where an EgyptAir jet disappeared with 66 people on board, the European Space Agency (ESA) said on Friday.

The image, taken by satellite Sentinel-1A at 1600 GMT on Thursday, shows a slick about 2 km (1.2 miles) long, roughly 40 km southeast of the aircraft's last known location.

A second image taken at 0400 GMT on Friday showed that the slick had drifted by about 5 km.

The ESA said it had passed on information related to the image to relevant authorities but said there was no guarantee that the slick was from the EgyptAir plane. It said another satellite, Sentinel-2A, would pass over the same area on May 22.

The Egyptian navy said earlier on Friday it had found the personal belongings of passengers and other debris floating in the Mediterranean, confirmation that the EgyptAir jet had plunged into the sea. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)