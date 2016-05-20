BERLIN May 20 A European satellite spotted a
potential oil slick in the area of the eastern Mediterranean Sea
where an EgyptAir jet disappeared with 66 people on board, the
European Space Agency (ESA) said on Friday.
The image, taken by satellite Sentinel-1A at 1600 GMT on
Thursday, shows a slick about 2 km (1.2 miles) long, roughly 40
km southeast of the aircraft's last known location.
A second image taken at 0400 GMT on Friday showed that the
slick had drifted by about 5 km.
The ESA said it had passed on information related to the
image to relevant authorities but said there was no guarantee
that the slick was from the EgyptAir plane. It said another
satellite, Sentinel-2A, would pass over the same area on May 22.
The Egyptian navy said earlier on Friday it had found the
personal belongings of passengers and other debris floating in
the Mediterranean, confirmation that the EgyptAir jet had
plunged into the sea.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)