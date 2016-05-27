CAIRO PARIS May 27 No new radio signal has been
received from an EgyptAir jet since the day it crashed in the
Mediterranean last week, sources close to the investigation said
on Friday.
Media reports on Thursday suggested that a new signal had
allowed officials to further home in on where the black box
recorders might be located.
A radio signal picked up on the day of the crash from the
plane's emergency locator transmitter (ELT) allowed officials to
determine a broadly defined search zone, but nothing new has
since been detected, the sources told Reuters.
"There has been nothing since day one," a source familiar
with the investigation said.
(Reporting by Reporting by Tim Hepher and Abdelnasser
Aboelfadl; Writing by Eric Knecht; editing by Ralph Boulton)