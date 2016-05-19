WASHINGTON May 19 Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday the disappearance of an
EgyptAir plane over the Mediterranean looked like an act of
terrorism, making the link before authorities involved in the
investigation did so.
Authorities in Egypt and France said it was too soon to say
what caused the Airbus A320 carrying 66 people to come
down on its way from Paris to Cairo.
In a morning Twitter post, Trump said: "Looks like yet
another terrorist attack. Airplane departed from Paris. When
will we get tough, smart and vigilant? Great hate and sickness!"
The post came several hours before a Greek warship searching
for the jet found two large plastic objects floating in the sea
and Egypt's aviation minister said a terrorist attack was more
likely to have taken down the aircraft than a technical failure.
Former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates, a Republican who
served in Democratic President Barack Obama's administration,
said Trump's tweet came too soon before officials had a chance
to discover what happened.
"It prejudges the outcome," Gates told MSNBC. "It's always
better to wait until you act - know what the facts are before
you open up. I realize that's a very unusual thing in American
politics, but it ought to be tried occasionally."
Obama was briefed on the missing plane and has directed
officials to offer U.S. assistance, the White House said.
