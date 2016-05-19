May 19 The U.S. National Transportation Safety
Board (NTSB) will assist Egypt "as necessary" in its
investigation into the disappearance of an EgyptAir jet from
Paris to Cairo over the Mediterranean south of Greece on
Thursday, a spokesman said.
Under United Nations rules, a country is allowed to assist
in an aircraft accident probe if its engines were manufactured
in that state. The EgyptAir plane, an Airbus A320, was
equipped with International Aero Engines, a consortium led by
U.S.-based Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp
. The NTSB is in communication with Pratt & Whitney on
the issue, the spokesman said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"We stand by to offer assistance," the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by James
Dalgleish)