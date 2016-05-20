WASHINGTON May 20 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday told Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry the United States would continue to pledge support for the investigation and search of the EgyptAir plane that went missing over the Mediterranean, the State Department said.

Kerry offered Shoukry condolences for the lives lost in the plane crash and promised to stay in close contact as the investigation progresses, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Megan Cassella)