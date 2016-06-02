DUBLIN, June 2 EgyptAir's chairman on
Thursday denied media reports that the airliner which crashed
into the Mediterranean in May had sent a series of technical
warnings during flights in the 24 hours before it disappeared
from radar screens.
"For me it is not true," Safwat Musallam said on the
sidelines of the IATA annual meeting in Dublin when asked about
the French media reports.
Musallam said flight MS804 had not experienced any
maintenance issues before departure and that the plane, an
Airbus A320 was "normal".
"We fully trust the aircraft and the pilot," he said.
The search zone for the crashed EgyptAir jet has been
narrowed to 2 km (1.24 miles) from 5 km after a French warship
picked up a signal from one of the aircraft's black boxes, an
Egyptian source on the investigation committee said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Jason Neely)