BERLIN May 19 There were no weather issues at the time and in the vicinity of the area where an EgyptAir plane with 66 people on board went missing on Thursday morning, European air traffic network manager Eurocontrol said.

It is not yet known what happened to the plane, which disappeared from radars early on Thursday morning over the southern Mediterranean while flying from Paris to Cairo.

Egyptian, Greek and French authorities were sending planes and boats to help search for the missing plane.

"There is no significant impact on traffic at present, although there is Search and Rescue activity in the area," Eurocontrol said in a statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)