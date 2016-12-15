CAIRO Dec 15 The Egyptian Aviation Investigation Committee found traces of explosives on remains of victims from crashed Egyptair flight MS804, it said on Thursday.

The Airbus A320 plunged into the eastern Mediterranean en route from Paris to Cairo on May 19. All 66 people on board were killed. The cause of the crash remains unknown. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Angus MacSwan)