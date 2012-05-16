CAIRO May 16 Egyptian Resorts fell to
a net loss in the first quarter of 2012 from a profit a year
earlier, according to figures published by the stock exchange on
Wednesday.
The real estate firm made a loss of 5.5 million Egyptian
pounds ($911,300) in the first three months of the year,
compared to a profit of 1.3 million pounds in the same period of
2011, the bourse said, without giving further details.
Egyptian Resorts and other property firms have been hit by
the political and economic turmoil that followed the overthrow
of President Hosni Mubarak last year. It has not sold any land
to developers since the third quarter of 2008.
($1 = 6.0352 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Tamim Elyan)