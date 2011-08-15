* H1 net profit tumbles 80 percent
* Posts Q2 net loss of 3.4 mln EGP
* Revenues in Sawari project, utilities small
By Sarah Mikhail
CAIRO, Aug 15 Real estate firm Egyptian Resorts
posted an 80 percent decline in first-half net profit
as growing revenues from tourism and utilities failed to
compensate for the firm's inability to sell land since 2008,
analysts said.
Egyptian Resorts, which makes most of its money selling land
to developers, reported consolidated first-half net profit of
334,257 Egyptian pounds ($56,076), down from 1.6 million pounds
for the same period in 2010.
The firm said in an emailed statement that it made a net
loss of 3.4 million pounds in the second quarter of 2011 despite
a 44.5 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in utilities revenue
to 3.9 million pounds.
"The company has not been able to sell any land since the
2008 financial crisis, which is its primary revenue generator,
and revenues from other areas are too small to compensate," said
Hisham Halaldeen, an analyst at Naeem Brokerage.
The firm, in a partnership to develop land with Orascom
Development Holding (ODH) , made revenue of 4.1 million
pounds at their Sawari project for a 27 percent increase
quarter-on-quarter.
"Egyptian Resorts was depending on the launch of the Sawari
project for a revival of sales in 2011," Halaldeen said.
"However, with the political tensions, the company shelved
the launch ... until it sees a clearer picture on the tourism
front."
In April, the tourism development authority retracted
approval for selling land to the firm for Sahl Hasheesh, its
main project, along the Red Sea coast. The firm has said it
would contest the decision.
The legality of Sahl Hasheesh is being contested after a
lawsuit was filed saying the government broke the law in selling
the land to the firm.
Occupancy rates at Sahl Hasheesh hotels "rose steadily over
the last quarter, averaging 70 percent by mid-summer, compared
with lows of 5-10 percent in the February-March period," said
Chief Executive Mohamed Kamel.
Shares in Egyptian Resorts fell 1.9 percent before the
results announcement, while Egypt's benchmark share index closed
up 0.4 percent.
($1 = 5.961 Egyptian Pounds)
