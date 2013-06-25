VIENNA, June 25 Austria's Raiffeisen Zentralbank
will acquire a parcel of loans from part-nationalised
lender Volksbanken AG to start fulfilling its pledge
to support Volksbanken's state-led rescue last year, a newspaper
reported on Tuesday.
RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International
, will get assets worth 300 million euros to 350
million euros ($392-458 million), the first tranche of a package
that will wrap up in the third quarter, Der Standard said
without identifying its sources.
A spokesman for Volksbanken declined to comment on the
report while RZB did not immediately respond to an email seeking
comment.
RZB Chief Executive Walter Rothensteiner had said on June 13
he was hopeful that Raiffeisen could finally strike a deal this
month with Volksbanken.
Raiffeisen had agreed as part of the bailout to take steps
that would boost Volksbanken's capital by 100 million euros and
liquidity by 500 million euros. It had said it might buy leasing
assets to this end.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)