VIENNA Dec 13 Ethiopian Airlines
plans to make a decision on a new order for narrow-body aircraft
early next year, Chief Executive Tewolde Gebremariam told
Reuters on Friday.
The carrier has said it wants to almost double its fleet to
112 planes and carry 18 million passengers over 92 routes by
2025. It has an almost exclusively Boeing fleet, with 14
A350-900 aircraft on order from Airbus, according to
its website.
"We are looking at whether it is justified to diversify our
fleet," Gebremariam told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting
of Star Alliance members in Vienna. "If the answer is 'no', we
will continue with the 737 MAX."
He declined to comment on the potential size of the order.
Boeing's 737 MAX is a re-engined version of the narrow-body
plane designed to take on Airbus' A320neo. The models compete in
the largest segment of the $100 billion annual aircraft market.
The CEO added that a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that
caught fire at London Heathrow Airport in July should be back in
service by the end of the year.