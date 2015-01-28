Jan 28 Ei Towers SpA :

* Signs with Cairo Network Srl, a subsidiary of Cairo Communication SpA, agreements for construction and multiannual technical management in full service of a new national multiplex in DTT operating on the national frequency with UHF technology, for which Cairo Communication was assigned the associated rights of use

* Says agreements envisage a transitional phase until Dec. 31, 2017 and management at regime phase between 2018-2034

* Says consideration for the company during transitional phase is 11.5 million euros ($13.05 million) and at regime phase is equal to 16.3 million euros per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, ($1 = 0.8813 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)