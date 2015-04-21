MILAN, April 21 Italian towers company EI Towers has not definitively closed the door to a possible tie-up with Rai Way following a stop by regulators to its planned 1.2 billion-euro ($1.3 billion) bid to take over its state controlled rival.

"We have not said farewell but just goodbye. Timing and shape (of a possible tie-up) will depend on our counterparts," EI Towers CEO Guido Barbieri said at a shareholder meeting.

EI Towers, which is indirectly controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, effectively withdrew its bid for Rai Way last week following political and regulatory opposition to a deal.

($1 = 0.9361 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Danilo Masoni)