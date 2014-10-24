NEW YORK Oct 23 A highly anticipated study by
the U.S. Energy Information Administration will show that
domestic oil prices will not rise if the U.S. ban on oil exports
is lifted, the agency's top administrator said Thursday.
Domestic gasoline prices are set in the global market, and
the price of U.S. gasoline is tied more closely to the global
benchmark price than WTI, the U.S. benchmark, EIA administrator
Adam Sieminski said.
"If you allowed the ban to be lifted, WTI prices could
indeed go up, but it probably wouldn't do a great deal one way
or the other with gasoline prices,' Sieminski said.
Sieminski, a former chief energy economist for Deutsche
Bank, made the comments while taking questions about the issue
during an energy forum in New York City on Thursday. He said the
agency embarked on the study to help provide policy makers with
independent data they can use to evaluate whether the 1970s-era
ban should be lifted.
He said he hopes to release the study before the mid-term
elections on Nov 4.
The report by EIA, the statistics arm of the Department of
Energy, is highly anticipated by analysts and politicians
because it will be the first major report not funded directly or
indirectly by energy companies and others that have a stake in
the debate on reversing the trade restriction.
Sieminski said the agency is also doing other research on
the issue, including how much of the new light-sweet crude oil
that is being produced can be absorbed by domestic refiners and
how much it will cost to reconfigure U.S. refineries that are
wired to process heavier crudes.
