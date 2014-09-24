(Adds background, quotes)
By Ernest Scheyder
DICKINSON, N.D., Sept 24 Crude oil would cost at
least $150 a barrel due to supply disruptions in the Middle East
and North Africa were it not for rising production in North
Dakota and Texas, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
chief Adam Sieminski said in an interview on Wednesday.
Oil output from the oil-rich Bakken, Permian and Eagle Ford
shale formations in those two states, as well as other smaller
formations around the nation, has spiked in the past decade to
more than 4 million barrels per day.
That new oil has helped the United States weather supply
disruptions from Libya, Iraq and other one-time major oil
producers in which political and military turmoil has sharply
depressed production, Sieminski said ahead of the North Dakota
Petroleum Council's annual meeting.
"If we did not have the growth in North Dakota, in the Eagle
Ford and the Permian, oil could be $150 (per barrel)," Sieminski
said. "There is a long list of countries with petroleum outages
that add up to about 3 million barrels per day."
Sieminski was appointed EIA administrator by President
Barack Obama in 2012. His visit to the petroleum council's
annual meeting, his first time in North Dakota, comes as Hess
Corp and other major oil producers invest billions in
the state to extract and process crude and natural gas from the
Bakken shale formation.
Alongside the energy companies, commercial and residential
investors have plowed billions into new apartments, grocery
stores and other projects around the western part of the state,
fueling economic growth and creating jobs.
While some have questioned whether North Dakota's oil boom
will continue or peter out, as similar oil booms did in the
1950s and 1980s, Sieminski said he expects production to
continue and could eventually hit 2 million barrels per day.
North Dakota's oil production was 1.1 million barrels per
day in July, according to data released earlier this month by
state regulators.
"Our current modeling shows production in the Bakken
continuing to climb, and then peak off," Sieminski said. "But
the technology still seems to be in the early stages. Modeling
changes in technology seems to be the hardest thing to do."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; and
Peter Galloway)