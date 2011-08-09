* 2011 world oil demand growth forecast down by 60,000 bpd

* 2011 Non-OPEC output forecast lowered by 10,000 bpd

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 Global oil demand will grow slightly less than previously projected this year but quicker next year, the U.S. government said on Tuesday in a report that suggests it is far from predicting a second recession .

With global markets roiling on fears of another economic collapse, the Energy Information Administration cut its 2011 world oil demand growth by 60,000 barrels per day to 1.37 million bpd.

But the agency also increased its world petroleum demand forecast for 2012 by 60,000 bpd, with consumption now expected to climb 1.64 million bpd next year.

These increases outpace the average global demand growth of 1.3 million bpd between 1998 and 2007, the years prior to the last global economic downturn, the EIA said.

Strong oil demand in developing countries is expected to keep oil markets tight, the agency said.

"Global oil demand growth, led by China, is expected to outpace the growth in supplies from countries outside of the OPEC, leading markets to rely on both a drawdown of inventories and production increases in OPEC countries to close the gap," the EIA said.

The EIA lowered its forecast for non-OPEC oil output this year by 10,000 barrels per day to 52.28 million bpd.

In its monthly forecast, the EIA said non-OPEC oil output in 2012 will hit 53.08 million bpd, up 50,000 bpd from its previous forecast. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Malathi Nayak; Editing by Marguerita Choy)