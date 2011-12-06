UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
WASHINGTON Dec 6 The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its 2012 world oil demand growth forecast by 100,000 barrels per day from its previous estimate.
The agency also cut its projection for 2011 global oil demand growth by 100,000 bpd from its earlier estimate.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.