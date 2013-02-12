(Rewrites throughout)

Feb 12 World oil demand will grow faster than previously expected in 2013, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday, and rapid increases in the North American supply may not be enough to keep gasoline prices in check as spring approaches.

The EIA, the independent statistical arm of the Department of Energy, increased its forecast for demand growth by 110,000 bpd to 1.05 million bpd in 2013, taking global demand to 90.2 million bpd this year as the world economy recovers.

While that increase will be overshadowed by a 1.2 million bpd increase in supplies from countries outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), led by growth in North America, the EIA said average U.S. gasoline prices would still rise in the coming months.

"While EIA expects crude oil prices to come off their current high levels, pump prices will continue to rise over the next few months to peak at $3.73 per gallon in May 2013," said EIA Administrator Adam Sieminksi, citing higher demand and the switch to more expensive summer fuels.

Earlier on Monday, the OPEC released its own monthly forecast, saying global oil consumption will expand by 840,000 bpd, 80,000 bpd higher than previously expected.

The two reports add to signs that oil demand will surpass expectations in early 2013 and support prices.

Brent crude oil has risen by around $10 a barrel so far this year to trade at a 10-month high of more than $118 a barrel.

"Market fundamentals and expectations strengthened in January 2013 because of earlierthan-expected cutbacks in Saudi Arabian oil production and greater optimism about economic growth, particularly in China," the EIA said in its report.

U.S. gasoline prices have already jumped by more than 28 cents in the past months to average more than $3.60 a gallon nationwide, the highest ever level for the time of year according to AAA.

The EIA said, however, that over the year it expected crude prices to turn lower in the face of larger U.S. supply, leading to lower average prices at the pumps on average in 2013.

Brent crude will average $109 this year, the EIA said, compared with $112 a barrel last year.