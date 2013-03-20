NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. crude and refined
product inventories fell last week on lower imports, government
data from the Energy Information Administration showed on
Wednesday.
Crude inventories dropped by 1.31 million barrels in the
week to March 15, compared with analysts' expectations for a
rise of 2 million barrels. The fall came as crude imports
decreased by 219,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 7.27 million bpd.
The draw in crude stocks was the first in nine weeks,
according to EIA data.
The drawdown in crude inventories was due to the West Coast,
which had a drop of nearly 2.8 million bpd last week. That
decline was partially offset by an increase of almost 2.4
million barrels along the Gulf Coast.
"The big draw on the West Coast offset the bullishness of
the overall (crude draw) number. West Coast numbers aren't as
important," said Kyle Cooper, director of research at IAF
advisors in Houston.
The West Coast market is relatively isolated from regions
where supply and demand are more integrated due to pipeline and
other logistical links, such as the Midwest and the Gulf Coast.
U.S. refinery utilization rose 2.5 percentage points to 83.5
percent of total capacity, EIA data showed, compared with
expectations for a 0.2 percentage point rise.
U.S. imports of refined products fell last week by 639,000
bpd to 1.56 million bpd.
U.S. gasoline stocks fell 1.48 million barrels, compared
with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll of a 2.1 million
barrel decline.
Four-week average gasoline demand rose 1.5 percent from
year-ago levels, the EIA reported.
Distillate fuels, which include diesel and heating oil, fell
by 672,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a drop of
800,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.
Some analysts found the drop in U.S. crude imports
surprising.
"(Crude) Imports ... that's a number we haven't seen in
years and years. The four-week average of imports at 7.5 million
barrels (per day), that's incredibly, incredibly low," Cooper
said.
U.S. oil production has recently been rising as a result of
the boom in drilling of shale prospects. Still, crude imports
from top exporting nation Saudi Arabia rose 294,000 barrels per
day (bpd) to top 1.5 million bpd last week, the highest since
August, EIA data showed.
U.S. oil futures initially extended gains after the
data, but later fell back. By noon EDT (1600 GMT) they were up
29 cents at $92.45 a barrel. Before the data, oil had been up
around 36 cents per barrel.
Crude stocks at delivery hub Cushing, Oklahoma, fell 286,000
barrels to 49.03 million barrels.