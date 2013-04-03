NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. crude stocks rose last
week even as imports decreased, and refined product inventories
fell, government data from the Energy Information Administration
showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 2.71 million barrels in the week
to March 29, compared with analysts' expectations for a rise of
2.2 million barrels. The rise came as crude imports fell by
227,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 7.89 million bpd.
Refinery utilization rose 0.6 percentage point to 86.3
percent of total capacity, EIA data showed, compared with
expectations for a rise of 0.4 percentage point.
U.S. gasoline stocks fell 572,000 barrels, compared with
analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a decline of
800,000 barrels.
Four-week average gasoline demand fell 1.2 percent from
year-ago levels, the EIA reported.
Distillate fuels, which include diesel and heating oil, fell
2.27 million barrels, compared with expectations for a drop of
1.1 million barrels, the EIA data showed.
U.S. imports of refined products rose 287,000 barrels per
day to 1.85 million bpd.
Crude stocks at delivery hub Cushing, Oklahoma, fell 287,000
barrels to 49.18 million barrels.
U.S. oil futures extended earlier losses after the
data. By 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT) they were down $1.07 at
$96.12 a barrel. Before the data, oil was down about 73 cents
per barrel.