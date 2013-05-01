NEW YORK May 1 U.S. crude stocks surged to an all-time record last week as imports increased, even as U.S. refineries processed more crude into refined products, government data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories soared by 6.7 million barrels to 395.28 million barrels in the week to April 26, compared with analysts' expectations for a rise of just 1 million barrels. Crude stocks reached their highest level in EIA's historical data going back to 1982. The prior record was in 1990, when stocks hit 391.9 million barrels.

Last week, the biggest regional crude build occurred in the Gulf Coast region where stocks rose by 7.7 million barrels, the largest weekly increase there since July of 2010.

U.S. crude stocks rose U.S. crude imports rose by 602,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 8.12 million bpd last week, EIA said.

Refined product inventories were mixed as plants boosted utilization rates, EIA data showed.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 1.82 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a smaller decline of 900,000 barrels.

Distillate fuels, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 474,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a rise of 300,000 barrels.

Refinery utilization rose by 0.9 percentage point to 84.4 percent of total capacity. Analysts, in a Reuters poll, had expected a rise of 0.7 percentage point.

U.S. oil futures extended earlier losses after the data. By 11:26 a.m. EDT (1526 GMT) they were down $2.96 at $90.50 a barrel. Before the data, oil was down around $2.50.

"The large crude oil inventory build makes for a bearish report," said John Kilduff, a partner at hedge fund Again Capital LLC in New York.

"It more than offsets the decline in gasoline inventories, despite the focus on gasoline storage levels this time of year.

Crude stocks at delivery hub Cushing, Oklahoma, fell 1.38 million barrels to 49.8 million barrels.

U.S. East Coast gasoline stocks hit 61.7 million barrels last week, up about 8.3 million barrels from the same time last year. Midwest gasoline stocks fell 2.5 million barrels, the biggest weekly draw since August 2008, according to the data.