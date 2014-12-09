NEW YORK Dec 9 The total U.S. oil production forecast for 2015 was lowered by another 100,000 bpd to 9.3 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday.

Last month, the EIA trimmed its monthly short-term energy outlook by 100,000 bpd to an average of 9.4 million bpd . (Reporting By Catherine Ngai)