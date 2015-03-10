(Recasts lead, updates with drilling productivity data, monthly
supply data)
NEW YORK, March 10 The U.S. Energy Information
Administration revised upward its 2015 domestic oil production
outlook, but lowered its 2016 forecast because it expects the
slump in global prices to weigh on the country's shale boom next
year.
Expected total oil production in 2015 will rise to 9.35
million barrels per day, slightly higher than the 9.3 million
bpd forecast last month, the EIA said on Tuesday in its monthly
short-term energy outlook.
The revision comes a day after the EIA released data showing
that oil production from U.S. shale fields will grow at its
lowest pace in over four years starting in April, on the back of
low prices and company spending cuts.
An EIA spokesman said the revision is due to an increase in
baseline expectations for the fourth quarter and to production
in the Gulf of Mexico. Offshore production in the Gulf is more
resistant to price swings than onshore production as it requires
longer-term investment.
Meanwhile, 2016 total oil production was expected to slip to
9.49 million bpd from 9.52 million bpd in last month's report,
the EIA said.
Production drops in the two biggest shale formations - North
Dakota's Bakken fields and the Eagle Ford in South Texas - will
weigh on growth, the EIA said in its drilling productivity
report on Monday.
Since June, a slump in global oil markets has slashed prices
by more than half on oversupply and lackluster demand. Traders
and analysts have tried to pinpoint whether point oil production
will halt or slow substantially in assessing what might drive a
rebound in prices.
Meanwhile, the EIA said that it expects crude oil storage,
which is at 62 percent capacity, the highest level since 1930,
to continue growing over the next two months, EIA administrator
Adam Sieminski said in a statement.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Additional reporting by Jessica
Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)