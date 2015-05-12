(Adds quote, drilling rig figures and adds OPEC report)
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK May 12 The U.S. government on Tuesday
lowered its 2015 and 2016 crude oil production growth forecasts
amid lower prices and fewer active drilling rigs.
In its short term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration lowered its 2015 crude oil production
growth forecast to 530,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 550,000
bpd, while 2016 growth was seen at 20,000 bpd, down from 80,000
bpd previously.
Meanwhile, it raised its 2015 U.S. oil demand growth
forecast to 340,000 bpd vs 330,000 bpd seen last month and cut
its 2016 demand growth forecast to 70,000 bpd from 90,000 bpd
previously.
Since last June, U.S. producers have reacted quickly to a
nearly 60 percent drop in prices by cutting spending,
eliminating jobs and idling more than a half of the country's
rigs. Active oil rigs last week declined for the 22nd week in a
row, Baker Hughes reported.
Still, "while there are fewer rigs drilling for crude, U.S.
oil production this year is still on track to be the highest in
more than four decades," EIA Administrator Adam Sieminski said
in a statement.
The EIA added that U.S. crude oil production averaged some
9.3 million bpd in March, but is expected to decline from June
through September before growth resumes.
The EIA's report comes after the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries said that its oil output rose
further in April while demand for its oil would be 50,000 bpd
higher than previously thought.
OPEC cut its forecast for the growth in U.S. oil output this
year by 40,000 bpd to 700,000 bpd. It left the estimate for all
non-OPEC countries' supply growth unchanged.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Marguerita Choy)