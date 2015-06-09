NEW YORK, June 9 The U.S. government on Tuesday raised its 2015 but lowered its 2016 U.S. crude oil production forecasts.

In its short term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its 2015 crude oil production growth forecast to 690,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 530,000 bpd, but lowered 2016 production by 160,000 bpd vs 20,000 bpd growth previously.

Meanwhile, it raised its 2015 U.S. oil demand growth forecast to 380,000 bpd vs 340,000 bpd seen last month, and left unchanged its 2016 demand growth forecast to 70,000 bpd. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai, Editing by Franklin Paul)