NEW YORK, June 9 An anticipated decline in
domestic oil production will be slightly longer and deeper than
expected, with annual output falling in 2016 for the first time
in eight years, the U.S. government projected on Tuesday.
In its short-term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration forecast a 160,000 barrel per day
(bpd) drop in output next year to 9.27 million bpd. A month ago
it was still expecting output to rise 20,000 bpd next year.
Production has risen every year since 2008.
The agency raised its 2015 U.S. crude oil production growth
forecast to 720,000 barrels per day from 530,000 bpd, however,
due to stronger-than-expected first-quarter output, even as oil
prices halved since last summer.
Production has been "more resilient to lower crude prices
than many had expected," EIA Administrator Adam Sieminski said
in a statement. May's estimated U.S. oil output was still the
highest for any month since 1972.
The EIA said production is expected to begin declining from
June through the early part of 2016 before it resumes growing. A
month ago it had expected growth to resume after September.
Meanwhile, it also raised its 2015 U.S. oil demand growth
forecast to 380,000 bpd vs 340,000 bpd seen last month, and left
unchanged its 2016 demand growth forecast to 70,000 bpd.
Since last June, U.S. producers have moved quickly to a near
60 percent drop in prices by cutting spending, eliminating jobs
and idling more than a half of the country's rigs.
The EIA's report comes after its drilling productivity on
Monday showing that the largest U.S. shale plays are forecast to
deepen for the third consecutive month in July, even as rig
productivity remains high.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by W Simon and Alan
Crosby)