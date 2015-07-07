NEW YORK, July 7 The U.S. government on Tuesday
modestly raised its 2015 and 2016 U.S. crude oil production
forecasts while lowering its price outlook.
In its short term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration raised its 2015 U.S. crude oil
production growth forecast to 750,000 barrels per day (bpd) from
720,000 bpd.
The EIA forecast 2016 production will fall by 150,000 bpd,
slightly less than its previous forecast of a 160,000 bpd
decline.
The energy agency also lowered its forecasts for U.S. and
global crude oil prices for 2016.
The average 2016 price for West Texas Intermediate crude
, the U.S. benchmark, was forecast at $62.04 per barrel, a
5.4 percent drop from the previous monthly EIA forecast. The
global benchmark Brent was forecast to average $67.04
per barrel, a 4.9 percent drop from the previous monthly EIA
forecast.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Marguerita Choy)