Nov 13 The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday forecast global oil markets would be slightly looser in 2014 than previously estimated, but it tightened its outlook for this year.

In its monthly Short Term Energy Outlook, the agency cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2014 by 30,000 bpd to 1.14 million bpd. At the same time, it cut its outlook for non-OPEC oil production growth by 20,000 bpd to 1.48 million bpd.

The EIA raised its 2013 world oil demand growth forecast 110,000 barrels per day to 1.08 million bpd. Supplies of non-OPEC oil output were revised higher by 40,000 bpd to 1.55 million bpd.