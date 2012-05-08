NEW YORK May 8 The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday slightly trimmed its estimate for domestic natural gas production growth in 2012, but sharply raised its expectation for demand gains this year.

In its May Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 2.9 billion cubic feet per day to 69.14 bcfd, still a record high but slightly below its April outlook that had output this year at 69.22 bcfd. (Reporting By Joe Silha and Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)