Iraq plans offshore oil and gas exploration to boost reserves
BAGHDAD, Feb 27 Iraq is planning to start offshore oil and gas exploration to boost the OPEC nation's reserves, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said in a statement on Monday.
NEW YORK, June 12 The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday lowered its estimate for domestic natural gas production growth in 2012 for a second straight month but still expects output this year to be up 3.4 percent from 2011's record levels.
In its June Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 2.25 billion cubic feet per day to 68.47 bcfd, still a record high but below its May outlook that had output this year at 69.14 bcfd. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 27 If you were looking for evidence of reduced crude oil supply from OPEC and its main ally in cutting output to boost prices, Russia, then stay away from Asia's top importers.
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia may cut oil production as part of an OPEC-led agreement designed to boost prices faster than it had previously expected, if its domestic companies are able, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.