NEW YORK, Sept 11 The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday slightly raised its estimate for domestic natural gas production growth in 2012, expecting output this year to be up 4 percent from 2011's record levels.

In its September Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 2.6 billion cubic feet per day to a record 68.86 bcfd, up from its August outlook that had output this year at 68.72 bcf daily. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)