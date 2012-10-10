NEW YORK Oct 10 The U.S. Energy Information
Administration on Wednesday said it expected domestic natural
gas production in 2012 to be up nearly 4 percent from 2011's
record levels.
In its October Short-Term Energy and Winter Fuels Outlook,
the EIA said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2012
to rise by 2.6 billion cubic feet per day to a record 68.8 bcf
per day, little changed from its September outlook.
The agency said it sees output growth slowing in 2013,
gaining just 0.4 bcf per day as the reduction in drilling
activity is offset by rising production from liquids-rich
producing areas like Eagle Ford in Texas and Marcellus in
Appalachia.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bernard Orr)