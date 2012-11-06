* EIA sees 2013 gas output matching 2012's record high * 2013 gas demand seen down 0.47 bcfd (0.7 pct) from 2012 (Adds consumption, LNG and price data, background) NEW YORK, Nov 6 The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday lowered its estimate for domestic natural gas production in 2013, expecting output next year to be unchanged from 2012's record-high levels. In its November Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2013 to average 68.84 billion cubic feet per day, matching the agency's slight downward revision for output in 2012. Last month, EIA estimated that marketed gas production in 2013 would grow by 0.5 percent to 69.22 bcf per day, which would have been the third straight year of record output. EIA said it expects small declines in production in coming months related to recent drops in the rig count, but noted that the associated gas produced in oil and liquids-rich areas will partly offset the decline in drilling. The agency slightly lowered its estimate for consumption next year, expecting demand to slip by 0.47 bcf per day, or 0.7 percent, from 2012 to 69.28 bcf daily. Expected declines in the electric power sector as gas prices in 2013 become less competitive with coal should offset gains in residential, commercial and industrial use, EIA said. Gas demand from the electric power sector spiked 22 percent this year, primarily driven by the relative cost advantage of gas over coal for power generation. The shares of total U.S. electricity generation fueled by natural gas and coal during 2012 averaged 30.6 percent and 37.2 percent, respectively. EIA expects that prices for gas delivered to electric generators during 2013 will average 22 percent higher than during 2012, while the average cost of coal should be just over 1 percent higher. The projected higher price of natural gas relative to coal should contribute to a decline in the share of total generation fueled by natural gas to 27.2 percent next year and an increase in the coal share to 40.1 percent. The EIA expects imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to halve in 2012 to about 0.5 bcfd and remain near that level in 2013, as global shippers send more gas to higher-paying markets in Europe and Asia. The EIA slightly increased its estimates for 2012 and 2013 Henry Hub natural gas prices NG-W-HH, expecting prices this year to average $2.77 per million British thermal units and in 2013 $3.49 per mmBtu. (Reporting by Joe Silha. Additional reporting by Edward McAllister and Scott Disavino; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Sofina Mirza-Reid)