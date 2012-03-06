* EIA sees 2012 and 2013 gas output at record highs
* 2012 gas demand seen up 2.1 bcfd, or 3.1 pct, from 2011
(Adds background on producer cuts, current gas prices)
NEW YORK, March 6 The U.S. Energy
Information Administration on Tuesday slightly raised its
estimate for domestic natural gas production growth in 2012,
expecting output this year to be up 2.6 percent from 2011's
record levels.
This was the second straight month EIA increased its
production estimate for this year despite a steep slide in the
gas-directed rig count and planned output cuts by several key
producers that have been squeezed by low dry prices.
Gas prices hit a 10-year low of $2.23 per mmBtu in late
January and are still hovering near that level at about $2.35.
In its March Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said it
expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 1.7
billion cubic feet per day to a record 67.91 bcfd, up from its
February outlook that had output rising 2.3 percent this year to
67.64 bcf daily.
The EIA said marketed production grew by 4.8 bcfd, or 7.9
percent, in 2011 to a record high 66.22 bcfd. The gain last
year, the largest year-over-year increase in history, easily
eclipsed the previous record of 62.05 bcfd hit in 1973.
EIA sees production next year growing by another 0.57 bcfd,
or 0.8 percent, to 68.48 bcfd, down slightly from its February
outlook that had 2013 output at 68.52 bcfd.
While projected gains in production were expected to slow,
EIA noted that recent declines in the Baker Hughes gas drilling
rig count have so far not impacted production, reflecting
improved drilling efficiency, higher "wet" gas output and more
associated gas produced from oil wells.
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count fell for the eighth straight week to a 31-month low of
691.
The agency also slightly raised its estimate for consumption
this year, expecting demand to climb 2.1 bcfd, or 3.1 percent,
from 2011 to 68.86 bcf daily. That was up from EIA's February
estimate of 68.48 bcfd.
EIA expects strong gains from the electric power sector to
offset declines in residential and commercial use due to the
near-record mild winter this year that slowed heating demand.
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports are expected to decline
by 28 percent this year, or 0.27 bcf per day to 0.69 bcfd, the
EIA said. Imports are projected to remain steady in 2013.
The EIA lowered its estimate for Henry Hub natural gas
prices NG-W-HH in 2012 and 2013, expecting the Hub to average
$3.17 and $3.96 respectively. Henry Hub prices averaged about $4
in 2011.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by David Gregorio)