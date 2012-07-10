NEW YORK, July 10 The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday raised its estimates for domestic natural gas production and consumption growth in 2012.

In its July Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 2.8 billion cubic feet per day, or 4.2 percent, to a record 68.98 bcfd, up from its June outlook that had output this year at 68.47 bcf daily. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by David Gregorio)