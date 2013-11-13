NEW YORK Nov 13 The U.S. Energy Information
Administration on Wednesday raised its estimate for domestic
natural gas production in 2014, expecting output next year to be
up more than 1 percent from 2013's estimated record-high levels.
In its November Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said it
expected marketed natural gas production in 2014 to rise by 0.74
billion cubic feet per day from 2013 to 71.03 bcf per day. That
would be up 0.6 bcfd, or 0.9 percent, from its October outlook
of 70.43 bcf daily.
If the forecast is realized, it would be the fourth straight
year of record production.
The agency noted that output over the last few months has
hit record high levels even as prices declined.
Growth has mostly been driven by rising production from the
Marcellus shale play in Appalachia, which has more than outpaced
declines in offshore Gulf of Mexico and Haynesville shale
output.
Pipeline imports from Canada are expected to continue to
decline next year, falling to 7.4 bcf daily from the 7.53 bcfd
estimated in 2013.
EIA slightly raised its estimate for gas consumption in
2014, but still expects usage to slip 0.8 percent from 2013
levels to 69.6 bcf per day. The agency's October estimate for
2014 demand was 69.42 bcf daily.
EIA said higher gas prices should continue to contribute to
demand declines from the electric power sector.
EIA said that coal used for power generation will rise from
37.4 percent in 2012 to 39.4 percent in 2013 and 40.2 percent in
2014. Natural gas used for power generation, meanwhile, was
expected to decline from 30.4 percent in 2012 to 27.4 percent in
2013 and 26.9 percent in 2014, EIA said
EIA forecast Henry Hub natural gas prices in
2013 to average $3.68 per million British thermal units, down 3
cents from its October estimate but 34 percent above 2012's
estimated average of $2.75.
In 2014, EIA expects gas prices to rise 16 cents, or 4.3
percent, to $3.84 per mmBtu.