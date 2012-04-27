* Report expected to show markets ample enough for sanctions
* Report could help justify SPR release
By Timothy Gardner and Matthew Robinson
WASHINGTON, April 27 The Obama administration is
unlikely to pull back from levying sanctions against Iran oil
transactions based on a government report due on Friday, which
is expected to show crude markets are sufficiently well-supplied
to move forward with the penalties.
The report, which the U.S. Energy Information Administration
is required to produce every two months under the sanctions law
aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear ambitions, could walk a fine
line in assessing the state of markets, according to analysts.
Oil markets have relaxed significantly since earlier this
year, when prices reached post-2008 records as European and
Asian oil customers cut imports from Iran. Top oil exporter
Saudi Arabia has increased supplies, as has fellow OPEC producer
Libya, while U.S. domestic output continues to grow.
"I think there is pretty broad consensus in the market
relative to two months ago that things are loose right now,"
said Trevor Houser, a partner at Rhodium Group and a former
State Department adviser.
However, some analysts expect the report, which should be
released at midday on Friday, to maintain a neutral tone,
leaving President Barack Obama sufficient room to authorize a
release of emergency oil stockpiles to help cool off gasoline
prices, which have become a key issue in the presidential race.
Average U.S. gasoline prices have declined in recent weeks,
but still remain near $4 a gallon, and the administration has
said all options -- including a release of crude from the
Strategic Petroleum Reserve -- are on the table to bring relief
to consumers and ease the threat of high fuel costs hurting the
struggling economy.
"I think the EIA is going to say, 'look: it's still a
dangerous world out there despite some builds in stocks,'" said
a Washington-based energy consultant and former White House
energy adviser, who did not want to be named.
The sanctions aim to choke funding to Tehran's nuclear
program by stopping oil transactions with Iran's Central Bank.
The West contends Iran is trying to build a nuclear weapon,
while Tehran says the program is strictly for civilian purposes.
PREVIEW
The EIA may have given a preview of Friday's report earlier
this month in a weekly paper that said new global outages have
emerged even though some outages in the first two months of the
year have eased.
An outage in Iraq caused by a dispute between the Kurdish
regional government and Baghdad has pushed production down about
100,000 bpd, and the worsening situation in Sudan has cut output
deeper there in the past two months.
In addition, output from Iran could fall 500,000 bpd by the
end of the year as the Western sanctions bite, the EIA said in
the April 18 This Week in Petroleum report.
"To the degree the administration points to those
disruptions, they may seek to justify an SPR draw on the
report," the consultant said. "That could be the importance of
the report, if they decide to draw down the SPR in the next
month or two."
While oil prices remain high -- both international Brent
crude and U.S. crude are off about $3 to $120 a barrel and $104
a barrel, respectively -- oil markets are looking better
supplied than they did two months ago, especially in the United
States.
The International Energy Agency reported earlier this month
the oil market had broken a two-year cycle of tightening
supplies due to higher output from Saudi Arabia and weak demand
growth.
The kingdom, which has said it wants to see international
oil prices closer to $100 a barrel, has ramped up shipments to
the United States, in part to feed an expansion of its refining
joint venture in Texas. U.S. imports of crude from Saudi Arabia
are averaging 1.56 million bpd in the first three weeks of
April, up about 130,000 bpd from February, according to
preliminary weekly data from the EIA.
U.S. crude oil inventories have swelled over the period, up
roughly 28 million barrels since late February.
At the same time, a Reuters survey showed total OPEC output
rose by 100,000 bpd in March from February, the highest level
since October 2008 and giving global markets additional padding,
according to a Reuters survey.
Friday's report will likely have little effect on how the
administration moves forward with sanctions because Obama
already said late last month there was enough oil in the world
market to allow countries to cut Iranian imports.
Obama is required by the sanctions law to make
that determination every six months.
Friday's report is not expected to predict market conditions
in coming months when U.S. summer demand kicks in, and Western
sanctions cut exports from Iran, which could push prices higher.
"That consensus (on market conditions) break down is three
months from now," said Rhodium Group's Houser.
