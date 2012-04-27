* Oil supplies ample for sanctions, report shows
* Global oil stocks up 500,000 bpd in March, April
* Sanctions already hitting Iran's oil output
(Adds comments, background, details)
By Timothy Gardner and Matthew Robinson
WASHINGTON, April 27 Global oil inventories grew
over the last two months d espite the loss of further supplies
f rom Iran, according to a U.S. report that gave leeway for the
Obama administration to press ahead with sanctions on the OPEC
nation.
The Energy Information Administration report, required every
60 days by the Iran sanctions law President Barack Obama signed
in December, gave a mostly positive assessment of global oil
supplies, which typically build at this time of year.
World oil and motor fuel supplies exceeded demand by 500,000
barrels per day in March and April, the EIA said, allowing
consumer countries to build cushions against any potential
losses from U.S. and EU measures against Tehran.
Inventories were helped by strong production from Saudi
Arabia, which pumped 9.8 million barrels per day, a bout 900,000
bpd more than it did in March and April a year ago, it said.
"The report provides that comfort level that (the
administration) can continue toward implementation of the
sanctions without fear that the market is poised to go crazy for
them," said David Pumphrey, fellow at Center for Strategic and
International Studies and former Energy Department official.
The sanctions aim to choke funding to Tehran's nuclear
program by slowing transactions between oil-consuming countries
and the Central Bank of Iran. The West contends Iran is trying
to build a nuclear weapon, while Tehran says the program is
strictly for civilian purposes.
POTENTIAL SPR TAP
The supply picture was not entirely sunny.
The report said Iranian oil output has already been hit by
sanctions, and that several non-OPEC crude disruptions worsened
in March and April. The disruptions ad d to worries the global
oil market could tighten as - outside of Saudi Arabia - it lacks
significant production capacity. They also support the
possibility the administration could tap emergency oil stock
piles to cool down high fuel prices.
Republicans have slammed Obama over high gasoline prices
t hat have hurt consumers a s they struggle with a fragile
economic recovery ahead of the Nov. 6 election.
The U.S. sanctions and a pending EU embargo on Iranian oil
have already trimmed the OPEC member's oil output b y 4 00,000
barrels per day compared with a year ago, the report said.
"EIA believes that Iran's total liquids production capability
has been declining due to its inability to carry out investment
projects," necessary to offset natural oil well decline rates,
it said.
In addition, Canadian oil supply problems and ongoing
disruptions from Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, and Yemen compounded
worries t hat petroleum markets could tighten ahead of the June
28 deadline, when Obama is allowed to sanction foreign banks
over oil-related transactions with the Central Bank of Iran.
But the White House is unlikely to slow the process ahead of
talks in Iraq late next month between Iran and six major powers
to settle the nuclear dispute, backers of the sanctions said.
"The last thing the administration would do ahead of Baghdad
talks would be to show any sign that they are not full steam
ahead on oil market sanctions," said Mark Dubowitz, the head of
the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a lobbying group for
tough Iran sanctions.
The administration has said it is considering all options to
combat high gasoline prices, including a release of crude from
the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
"Nothing in today's report undercuts the administration's
stated motivations for drawing reserves," said Kevin Book, an
analyst at ClearView Energy Partners in Washington.
